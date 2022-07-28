Lee Zeldin attacker in custody during mental health questions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man who allegedly attacked New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin during a campaign rally will remain behind bars until more is known about the state of his mental health, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

David Jakubonis, 43, will remain in custody pending more information from the Department of Veterans Affairs about a recent mental illness diagnosis, Judge Marian Payson said during a detention hearing in Rochester federal court.

“I am very much disinclined to release Mr. Jakubonis to live with himself,” the judge said. “Such an unstructured setting is not an environment I would be amenable to.”

The troubled Army veteran, a resident of Fairport, NY, was arrested on July 21 after he allegedly lunged at the Republican congressman with a bizarre weapon during an upstate campaign stop.

David Jakubonis is alleged to have lunged at Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin with an edged weapon while saying, “No, you’re done, you’re done, you’re done.” AP

Jakubonis walked handcuffed into court Thursday, wearing glasses and a Monroe County Jail jumpsuit. He quietly examined the gallery as his cuffs were unlocked and he took his seat.

“It is the government’s view no conditions would reasonably assure the safety of the community,” federal prosecutor Sean Eldridge told the judge, arguing Jakubonis was too dangerous to let out of jail even if the court imposed the strictest bail conditions.

“It was a crime of violence,” Eldridge added. “To characterize what happened to Congressman Zeldin as a ‘close call’ is an understatement.”

But defense attorney Steven Slawinski said his client was a mentally battle-scarred Iraq War vet with a drinking problem, who had relapsed after a recent breakup.

“Mr. Jakubonis has severe anxiety and a panic disorder,” Slawinski said. “He’d been through a breakup recently, fell off the wagon and went on a bender.”

Slawinski argued Jakubonis should be released from jail and sent to a VA medical center in Bath, NY, for psychiatric care and substance abuse treatment.

The judge said she could not release Jakubonis without knowing more about his recent mental illness diagnoses, which his defense team is in the process of requesting from the VA.

“I am trying to get a handle on whether the mental health symptoms are getting worse and whether they contributed to what happened on July 21,” Payson said.

Jakubonis had told police that he has a close relationship with his father. But law enforcement, prosecutors and the defense have been unable to contact him.

For that reason, the judge said, it would not be possible to release Jakubonis into his family’s care.

Jakubonis is next due in court on August 24, though a decision on his bail may be made sooner.