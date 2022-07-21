Lee Zeldin attacked during campaign stop near Rochester: report

Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, was attacked during a campaign stop near Rochester in Monroe County Thursday, according to a report.

Zeldin, who is also a sitting US congressman, was giving a speech at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Perinton Thursday night when a man jumped on stage and started yelling before he wrestled with Zeldin and pulled out a blade, WROC-TV reported, citing multiple witnesses who spoke to the news channel.

The suspect was stopped by AMVETS national director Joe Chennelly, according to WROC. Chennelly is running for a state assembly seat that represents the east side of Monroe County.

A witness who was with Zeldin said the candidate wasn’t hurt and took the stage again following the incident, the outlet reported.

Zeldin, who beat three other Republicans to grab the GOP nomination in the governor’s race in a primary last month, faces Governor Kathy Hochul, the Democratic incumbent, this November.

A call seeking information from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately returned.