Lawyers were ‘detained against their will’ at NYC jail: docs

Officials at a notorious federal jail in Brooklyn are investigating after a group of lawyers claim they were “detained against their will” for more than two hours as guards conducted an emergency count of inmates last week, according to court documents.

The incident at the Metropolitan Detention Center — which counts convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell among its high-profile inmates — was detailed in a series of letters filed in a lawsuit brought by the Federal Defenders of New York against the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The five attorneys were ordered held in one of the troubled lockup’s visiting rooms starting at about 1 p.m. July 15 after a jail officer announced staff needed to conduct an “emergency count” of inmates, one of the federal defenders, Sean Hecker, wrote in a letter filed this week.

When the lockdown began, the attorneys were repeatedly rebuffed by MDC officers when they asked to speak to a legal representative from the jail and to call the warden, the letter to Judge Margo Brodie states.

Two attorneys who had urgent childcare matters — including one who had to pick up his 8-year-old son from a summer camp bus stop — were also denied access to a phone, according to the letter.

A group of lawyers visiting the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn allege they were held against their will during an emergency count of inmates. Paul Martinka

“Do you know where you are? This is a jail. I understand your problem, but there’s nothing I can do for you. I can’t allow you to use the phone,” one officer told an attorney who was trying to make childcare arrangements, the letter states.

Another officer told the lawyer who had to pick up his son that the childcare issue was “not his problem,” according to the court filing.

The attorneys were released at about 3:30 p.m., about 2½ hours after the lockdown began, according to the court filings.

One of the lawyers immediately called a judge in Manhattan federal court because she had missed a hearing she was scheduled to attend in a case there, the letter states.

The attorneys claim they repeatedly asked to speak with a legal representative or the warden while they were held. DOJ

“This incident not only raises serious questions about clients’ Sixth Amendment rights, but also the constitutional Case rights of the attorneys, including Fourth Amendment violations for false arrest and illegal seizure, as well as intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress,” Hecker wrote in one letter.

In response, the Department of Justice said it was investigating the matter, but noted that video shows a jail officer telling the attorneys about the emergency count — and offering them the chance to leave.

“The video depicts an officer entering the visiting area and addressing the attorneys present. Four of the attorneys appear to accept the offer to leave the institution, and immediately exit the facility,” DOJ attorneys wrote in a July 19 letter.

The DOJ lawyers added, however, that the conduct by the officers who refused to allow the federal defenders to make phone calls could be a breach of conduct.

Despite the lawyers’ claims, the DOJ says there’s a video of a jail officer telling the attorneys they are free to leave. DOJ

“The investigation is continuing, and MDC will take appropriate corrective measures in the event the reports are substantiated,” they wrote.

The MDC houses a number of high-profile inmates, including Maxwell, who repeatedly complained about horrid conditions at the lockup in the lead-up to her trial in Manhattan federal court.

The suit against the Bureau of Prisons was filed in Brooklyn federal court in 2019 after a power outage at the facility caused legal visits to inmates to be suspended.

Hecker did not immediately respond to request for comment.