Lawyer for Bronx Defenders office hit with illegal gun rap during family flap

A lawyer for the Bronx Defenders office may now be the one in need of legal aid after getting busted with an illegal gun during a dispute outside her home, The Post has learned.

Elizabeth Tissot, who joined the public defender agency in October, was arrested shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when police went to the Vincent Avenue address after reports of a family row, sources told The Post.

When a man at the scene tipped off cops that Tissot owns an illegal gun, officers seized a 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun — and charged her with criminal possession of a weapon, according to the sources.

“That’s like the pot calling the kettle black,” one veteran Bronx cop told The Post. “They defend the perps for this stuff, then they do it themselves.”

“We call them the Bronx perps’ legal aid,” the cop asserted, adding: “I hope she gets prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Officials at the Bronx Defenders, a South Bronx law firm that represents indigent defendants in criminal cases, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Elizabeth Tissot, an attorney with the Bronx Defenders office, was charged with possession of an illegal handgun during a dispute outside her home Wednesday. Linkedin

Tissot was awaiting arraignment in Bronx criminal court Thursday night.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Tissot is a grad of the University of California Irvine School of Law and worked several years as a public defender in the Washington, DC metro area until last year.

“How hypocritical,” another Bronx cop said of the incident, charging: “Does she think she’s above the law? People in her office don’t want any laws. They want all criminals to walk the streets.”