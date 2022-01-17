Lawmakers demand new heat regulations following deadly Bronx fire

Top New York politicians demanded Monday that Congress impose new regulations on privately-run housing complexes that receive federal subsidies in the aftermath of the horrific Bronx housing tower fire that left 17 people dead — including eight children.

The new rule would require landlords to install temperature monitors in buildings where tenants receive housing vouchers to ensure that apartments are receiving the required amounts of heat.

FDNY officials believe the initial cause of the deadly fire was a space heater in a third-floor apartment at the high-rise at 333 East 181 Street — and several malfunctioning self-closing doors allowed the deadly smoke to quickly fill the building.

“We have to ask ourselves what was the deeper cost. Why were tenants using fire heaters in the first place. And the answer has to do with the chronic lack of heat and hot water,” said Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-The Bronx). “Space heaters are often a cry for help and a cry for heat, often an act of desperation for decent and dignified housing.”

Mayor Eric Adams joined other lawmakers at the scene of the deadly Bronx fire. Lev Radin/Sipa USA

US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand spoke in support of new heat regulations in New York. Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA

Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-The Bronx) said space heaters “often are a cry for help.” Lev Radin/Sipa USA

Torres was joined by Mayor Eric Adams, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) and several other state and federal lawmakers at the press conference, which took place in the shadow of the crippled apartment tower.

“We must harness the power of technology Ike heat censors to hold landlords accountable for delivering sufficient heat and hot water because the residents of the Bronx deserve nothing less than safe, decent affordable housing,” said Gillibrand.

Added Adams: “This is an excellent initiative that is not only useful here in New York but it can be imported throughout the country.”