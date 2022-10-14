Law firm in MSG suit barred from Knicks, Rangers games

Nearly 60 lawyers at a New York City law firm have been banned from Rangers and Knicks games because they represent clients in a suit against Madison Square Garden, new court papers allege.

The lawyers at Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP say on Sept. 7 — two weeks after they filed a lawsuit on behalf of ticket resellers against MSG — the firm received notice from an MSG lawyer “banning all of its attorneys from entering venues owned and operated by MSG,” according to a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit from Thursday.

Most of the firm’s lawyers aren’t involved and don’t know anything about the lawsuit against MSG, yet are all being unfairly banned and are “now pariahs,” the Thursday filing claims.

Firm co-founder and managing partner Larry Hutcher has been particularly hard hit since he’s held two season tickets for the Knicks since 1976 and already promised them to charities, clients, friends and family before their revocation, the suit says.

MSG has claimed Hutcher’s tickets expired, which Hutcher says can’t be true since he already paid in full – $18,000 for the 2022 to 2023 season, the court papers claim.

“The reality is that MSG issued this notice to plaintiffs to harass and intimidate because certain individual plaintiffs represent parties adverse to MSG,” the suit charges.

MSG in June banned at least two other firms that were involved with litigation against the company.

The suit is asking for an emergency order from a judge to reinstate Hutcher’s season tickets and overturn the ban against the firm.

MSG previously banned at least two other firms involved in merger litigation earlier this year.

MSG spokesperson Natalie Ravitz told The Post the company in June put in place a policy barring lawyers involved in litigation against MSG from attending events until the cases are resolved.

“While we understand this is disappointing to some individuals, MSG has both a right and obligation to protect itself during litigation procedures,” Ravitz said.

Ravitz said after Davidoff Hutcher & Citron filed suit they refunded Hutcher for his season tickets.

“When the firm of Davidoff Hutcher & Citron filed a lawsuit against us in September, their attorneys fell under that policy. Pursuant to that policy, a refund was issued to Mr. Hutcher,” Ravitz said.

“The courts have repeatedly affirmed that MSG has the right to refuse to offer tickets to anyone, for any reason at all, as long as civil rights laws are not violated, and that a ticket is a ‘revocable license’ which may be revoked, at will, at any time, by the owner of the venue,” the statement continued.