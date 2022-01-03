The Hamden Journal

Laura Russo arrested for illegally injecting teen with COVID-19 vaccine

A Long Island woman was arrested for illegally injecting a 17-year-old boy with a COVID-19 vaccine at her home without the teen’s parental consent, police said Saturday.

Laura Russo, 54, who is not a doctor or authorized to administer vaccines, was busted for the New Year’s Eve incident at her Sea Cliff residence, according to Nassau County police.

The authorities were notified after the teen left Russo’s home and told his mother about the jab, according to cops.

Russo was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and released on a desk appearance ticket.

She is due to appear in court on Jan. 21, police said.

