Late Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky’s pants pulled from NJ auction

They were caught with their pants down.

An auction house planned to sell a top Orthodox Jewish leader’s pants, but pulled the dead rabbi’s trousers off the block after an inquiry by The Post.

The well-worn black pants belonging to Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, known among his followers as “minister of the Torah,” were set to go up for auction March 1 — with a breathtaking opening bid of $3,200.

“Pants that belonged to…[Rabbi] Chaim Kaniesvky…and worn by him for a long time,” the auction listing read.

The popular rabbi, who died last year at age 94, was so beloved at least half a million followers attended his funeral in Israel. Under some interpretations of Jewish law, the clothes that Kanievsky read while studying the torah are considered holy, experts said.

On the website for the auction being handled by Prime Judaica, in Lakewood, NJ, a letter written and signed in Hebrew by the rabbi’s grandson Gedaliah Honigsberg confirmed the faded garment’s authenticity.

The pair of Shay Shaul-brand black pants were worn by his grandfather “for a very long time,” Honigsberg wrote. A pair of the trousers cost roughly $21 at one retailer.





Prime Judaica yanked the pants from the upcoming auction block following an inquiry from The Post.

“There’s definitely money to be made,” Israel Clapman, a Jewish art dealer and owner of Fine Art by Israel Clapman, said about the pants auction before it was halted. Paying as much as $10,000 for the holy garments was a steal, he added.

Some prospective buyers said it was a shonda that the pants were pulled down on Friday, just 10 minutes after The Post asked about the listing. Prime Judaica did not answer questions about its decision to yank the trousers– which caused an immediate stir.

“It’s definitely going to go to auction,” huffed an incredulous Clapman, who hoped to win the trousers to flip them for more money or renting them to devout Jews who want to be married while wearing the rabbi’s pants.

“We demand they put pants back on,” he said.

There is a long-established collectors market for items owned by revered rabbis, typically those with holy significance, like Kiddush cups used for saying blessings and prayer shawl accessories. Religious texts owned and annotated by Kanievsky sold in 2019 for thousands of dollars while he was alive.





More than half a million people attended the funeral of Kanievsky, who was known as the “minister of the Torah.” Picasa

“It’s like in the diamond business of yesteryears,” said Rabbi Yisroel Wudowsky, whose collection of Jewish antiques includes a 200-year-old Kiddush cup. “Some people look at a diamond, it talks to them, and they pay a lot more for it.”

To some Orthodox leaders and Judaica dealers though, selling off the rabbi’s pants wasn’t kosher.

“I understand if it’s his hat, his tzitzit, or tallis or tefillin, but pants I find to be very repulsive,” said Abe Kugielsky, director at auction house J. Greenstein & Company, which specializes in rare and antique Judaica.

“Imagine if they auctioned off the Pope’s sock,” he added.





A note from the rabbi’s grandson confirmed that the trousers belonged to his grandfather.

But Rabbi David Bashevkin, a Judaica collector, likened the excitement some had for the rabbi’s pants to Knicks die-hards pining for an authentic Walt “Clyde” Frazier jersey.

Still, Bashevkin said he was uneasy with the commercialization “of people who we revere.”

“I could feel fairly confident that the legacy [Rabbi] Chaim Kanievsky would want people to spend their money on would not be his clothes, but on sharing and analyzing his torah and his religious ideas,” Bashevkin told The Post.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Kanievsky made headlines over pants.

In 2013, the rabbi reportedly said wearing skinny trousers was “a custom of the goyim,” or non-Jews, prohibited by Jewish law, and that donning the tight pants would result in ostracism from the Orthodox community.