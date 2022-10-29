Last minute donations to Hochul, Zeldin in the NY race

Nabila Khashoggi, the daughter of the late billionaire Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, kicked in $47,100 for Gov. Hochul’s re-election campaign, the latest state filings show.

Khashoggi, a former actress, runs a cosmetics company and writes children’s books. She previously donated $22,600 to Hochul’s running mate, Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado.

Meanwhile, cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder pumped another $1 million into Safe Together New York, a group supporting Hochul’s opponent, Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin. The group has been running ads attacking the governor.

Ronald Lauder has donated $1 million to Zeldin’s campaign. Right: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Left: Steve Sanchez/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

Lauder has now donated more than $10 million into independent pro-Zeldin Super PACs, single-handedly helping to cut into Hochul’s fundraising advantage.