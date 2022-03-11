Larry Ray victim details torture in Sarah Lawrence ‘cult’

Accused Sarah Lawrence College cult leader Larry Ray forced his young victims to have sex in front of him — and once genitally tortured one with plastic wrap — as part of his sick scheme to control the group of impressionable coeds, a witness testified Friday.

The verbal and physical abuse included beatings with a hammer and allegedly forcing a victim into prostitution.

Santos Rosario, 30, detailed to jurors at Ray’s Manhattan federal court trial how the accused madman physically abused him and his friends after he lured them into his orbit in 2011.

“It was an escalating pattern of verbal abuse sprinkled in with physical abuse,” Rosario said on the stand, during direct examination by Assistant US Attorney Lindsey Keenan.

“He punched me in the chest, held a knife to my throat and played it off as a joke. He would do these martial arts moves and hold on me … in a pretext of showing me what they were like,” Rosario added.

When asked if he saw Ray beat other students, Rosario recalled how the accused sadistic creep tortured one of his friends, Dan Levin, with Saran wrap.

“There was a time when he got a long piece of Saran wrap and twisted it into a string and tied it into a knot and then put the ring of the knot around his genitals and twisted the Saran wrap with a pencil,” Rosario said. “It was a contraption he made on the spot.”

Victim Santos Rosario delivered an emotional testimony on Larry Ray’s alleged “physical abuse.” Court art/Jane Rosenberg

Prosecutors allege Ray, 62, physically and mentally abused the group of students while extorting money and free labor from them as part of a criminal conspiracy he once described as the “Ray Family.”

The former Wall Street trader and onetime friend of ex-NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik fell in with the group of students after he moved into his daughter’s on-campus dorm in 2011 at Sarah Lawrence College in suburban Westchester County.

He wowed the kids with fantastical tales of hobnobbing with politicians, law enforcement officials and even former USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev.

Alleged cult leader Larry Ray (left) waves to his father before taking his seat at the defense table. Court art/Jane Rosenberg

The next summer, Ray convinced a number of the students, including Rosario, to live with him in a one-bedroom apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

One of the students, Isabella Pollok, is now charged with allegedly being a co-conspirator in Ray’s criminal enterprise. Pollok is scheduled to face trial this summer.

On Friday, Rosario recalled how Ray forced him to have sex with Pollok at the Manhattan apartment and at a house in North Carolina, where the accused sicko had brought them to perform unpaid labor.

Sarah Lawrence College student Isabella Pollock was an alleged victim-turned-accomplice in Larry Ray’s cult operation. Court document

“He told me to go down on her while we were outside,” Rosario testified of the North Carolina incident.

“I did what he told me,” he added.

In New York, Ray sat on a couch in a living room of the Upper East Side apartment and instructed Rosario and Pollok to have sex, the witness said.

“He told me to take off my pants and he told Isabella to have sex with me,” Rosario told jurors.

“How did it feel?” asked Keenan, the federal prosecutor.

“Like I wasn’t in control of my life,” Rosario responded.

To keep his victims under his thumb, Ray accused them of damaging his property and trying to poison him, prosecutors charge.

As leverage, he forced the students, including Rosario, to make false confessions about the supposed plots against him and recorded the admissions, the feds allege.

Ray also recorded some of the mental and physical abuse he allegedly inflicted, according to prosecutors.

On Friday, jurors heard disturbing audio clips of Ray berating Rosario — while allegedly beating him with a hammer.

“C–k sucker, piece of s–t,” Ray barks at Rosario on the clip before smashing a hammer into his legs.

“Crawl on the floor, get down dog,” Ray said in a menacing voice.

Victim Santos Rosario accused cult leader Larry Ray of forcing him to have intercourse with alleged associate member Isabella Pollok. Court art/Jane Rosenberg.

“I want to take you out in a brutal way,” Ray said, then hit the floor in front of Rosario with a hammer. “I’m gonna break bones all over you.”

Ray allegedly ran the cult-like enterprise for nearly 10 years, until he was exposed in a 2019 investigative article published in New York Magazine.

His crimes included forcing one of the former college students into prostitution and collecting some $2 million in proceeds from the sex trafficking, according to a 17-count indictment against him.

In opening statements Thursday, prosecutors painted Ray as a sadistic predator who once handcuffed that victim to a chair then suffocated her with a plastic bag because he felt she was slipping from his control.

Alleged cult leader Santos Rosario started his sex ring at Sarah Lawrence College in 2011. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

“He ruthlesly threatened and extorted his victims to get what he wanted: Sex, money and power,” Keenan told jurors in her address.

Ray’s defense team claimed the facts of the case are muddled, in part because the alleged victims are “storytellers” who have embellished their experiences to fit a narrative of a larger conspiracy.

“To understand what you’re going to hear, you are going to need to go through the looking glass, step through the magic mirror and into another world,” attorney Allegra Glashausser told jurors.

“Through the looking glass, the truth became complicated. At times the stroytellers couldn’t separate truth from fiction,” she added.