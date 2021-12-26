Large display window at smashed in NYC, cops say

Somebody smashed a large display window at a trendy Herald Square clothing shop across from Macy’s flagship store on West 34th Street early Sunday, cops said.

Photos show shattered glass strewn across the sidewalk in front of the smashed-in window of Superdry at 21 West 34th St. — with at least one mannequin sprawled like a crime victim next to it.

Cops can be seen in one snapshot up-righting the mannequin, which was wearing a plaid skirt, yoke sweater, coat and sneakers.

The window was smashed at 5:51 a.m. G.N. Miller

It was not immediately clear if anything had been stolen from the window display. G.N. Miller

The window was smashed at 5:51 a.m., but it wasn’t immediately clear what if anything was stolen, cops said.