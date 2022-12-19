‘Known burglar’ caught red-handed at Robert De Niro’s NYC townhouse

A recidivist burglar was caught rifling through Robert De Niro’s Upper East Side townhouse early Monday — fiddling with the actor’s iPad and grabbing Christmas gifts around the tree, law enforcement sources told The Post.

The 30-year-old woman, identified as Shanice Aviles, crept down a stairwell leading to 79-year-old De Niro’s townhouse on East 65th Street near Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m., the sources said.

Eagle-eyed officers with the NYPD’s 19th Precinct Public Safety team had spotted Aviles — a “known burglar” with more than 25 arrests on her rap sheet — trying to open doors to commercial buildings before she entered the townhouse, according to sources.

Shanice Aviles, 30, allegedly sneaked into the actor’s East 65th Street home around 2:30 a.m. G.N.Miller/NYPost

The cops trailed her into De Niro’s building and found her on the second floor – fumbling around with the star’s iPad, the sources said.

“She was stealing Christmas presents,” a police official added.

There are photos of De Niro all over the house, according to the sources – but the actor himself was nowhere in sight. He was upstairs and his daughter was in a bedroom, according to the sources.

De Niro was upstairs when the burglar showed up, police sources said. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

None of the residents knew what was going on, the sources said.

The officers busted Aviles at the scene, and charges were pending earlier in the morning.

Aviles has a total of 26 prior arrests, mostly for burglaries, according to the sources.

The sticky-fingered thief began her crimes during the pandemic, the sources said.

She was picked up in the 19th Precinct for seven burglaries in the confines of the 19th Precinct – which covers the Upper East Side – between Nov. 25 and Dec. 8, the sources said.

Charges are pending against Shanice Aviles.

She was arrested for six burglaries on Dec. 8, the police official said.

This year alone, she has been busted 16 times for burglary and petit larceny, according to the sources.

“This is just another example of the catch and release justice system we’re dealing with,” the police official said.

“Back in the saddle with this perp,” said a police source.

A source described Aviles as “one of the [19th Precinct’s] top five burglars.”

“She got out last week, they gave her a drug rehab program – looks like she didn’t go,” the source said. “There’s a bench warrant out for her. This is just insane.”

Reps for De Niro did not immediately return calls for comment.