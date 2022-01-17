Kin of subway-shove victim Michelle Go break silence

The family of Times Square subway-shove victim Michelle Go broke their silence Monday, saying they are “in a state of shock” after she was randomly pushed in front of a train and killed.

“We are in a state of shock and grieving the loss of our daughter, sister, and friend,” the family said in a tweet shared by ABC-News.

“We hope Michelle will be remembered for how she lived and not just how she died,” her kin said. “She was a beautiful, brilliant, kind and intelligent woman, who loved her family and friends, loved to travel the world and to help others.

“Her life was taken too soon in a senseless act of violence, and we pray that she gets the justice she deserves,” it said. “Thank you for your condolences.”

Go, 40, was waiting for an R train at the Times Square station around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when police said Martial Simon, a deranged homeless ex-con, came up behind her and shoved her into the path of the train, killing her.

Michelle’s Go’s distraught family spoke on the shocking attack. CeFaan Kim/Twitter

Simon, whose family said suffers from schizophrenia, turned himself in to cops on Canal Street minutes later and is now facing murder charges.

A local Asian group, Asians Fighting Injustice, has scheduled a candlelight vigil for Go in Times Square at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.