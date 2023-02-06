Kin of shot off-duty cop now making critical medical decisions: Mayor Adams

Shattered kin of the off-duty cop shot during a botched Brooklyn robbery are now making critical medical decisions about the gravely wounded officer, a grim-faced Mayor Eric Adams said Monday.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Hizzoner said the officer – a married father of two who was lured to an East New York address Saturday evening in hopes of buying a car through Facebook Marketplace – remained hospitalized.

“We are lifting the family up in prayers,” Adams said. “Right now, the family is deciding decisions, and he is still in the care of the medical professionals.

“He was out of purchasing a car like many of us do in America,” the mayor said. “He answered an ad, and he was looking to purchase a car when it appears as though something went terribly wrong.”

The 26-year-old cop was with his brother-in-law and hoping to buy a Honda Pilot that had been advertised online when the pair was lured down a dark driveway at 472 Ruby St. around 7 p.m., supposedly to check out the vehicle, police and sources said. They had $24,000 in cash on them, police sources said.





Mayor Eric Adams said the family of the off-duty officer critically injured in a Saturday shooting is now making medical decisions for him. Paul Martinka

The armed suspect soon announced his stick-up, snarling, “Give me your money,” according to cops and sources.

It’s not clear what happened next, but the suspect quickly fired his 9mm handgun at least five times, hitting the officer once in the left side of his head, with the bullet exiting the back, sources said.





The 26-year-old officer, a five-year department veteran, remains in grave condition. Paul Martinka

His brother-in-law responded by pulling the ailing Finest’s gun from his holster and shot at the crook at least six times, sources said.

It wasn’t clear if the relative struck the suspect, who jumped into the driver’s seat of a waiting black BMW SUV and sped off, sources said.





Mayor Adams said the cop was “out purchasing a car like many of us do in America” when he was shot. Paul Martinka

Cops responding to 911 calls found the wounded officer — a five-year veteran of the force — lying on his back on the ground with his NYPD shield and service weapon nearby.

He was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was placed on life support.





The wounded cop was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center and placed on life support. Paul Martinka

Police confirmed his condition had not changed Monday morning.

No arrests have been made – but the mayor says he is willing to bet the gunman is a repeat offender.





Mayor Eric Adams says he is willing to bet the gunman is a recidivist. Paul Martinka

“I bet you he has an extensive criminal record,” Adams told the talk show. “I bet he’s one of the 1,700 people who are extremely violent in our city. And that is why we’re pushing for real recidivist reform, to make sure we take dangerous people off the street.”

“We removed thousands of guns off the street last year. But we have to deal with the dangerous people who have these guns.”

Investigators believe the same criminal was behind a similar incident on the same block Jan. 13.