Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Colin Jost make Staten Island Ferry ‘sexy’

It’s no Miami superyacht, but with a little love from Kim Kardashian and two “Saturday Night Live” funnymen, the Staten Island Ferry is now considered “sexy.”

Fashion photogs and Hollywood filmmakers have been swarming to secure city permits to shoot on active, city-run Staten Island ferries ever since comics Pete Davidson and Colin Jost purchased one of the retired orange vessels on Jan. 19 with plans to convert it into a New York’s hottest comedy club.

Trish Neve, a Manhattan-based photography agent, said she noticed the uptick in interest — especially among her clients overseas – after born-and-bred Staten Islanders Davidson and Jost made their purchase, and Kardashian — Davidson’s girlfriend — began riding it.

“Whatever Kim Kardashian does seems to light the world on fire,” said Neve. “I’ve had numerous conversations with clients recently about shooting in New York, and all of a sudden they want to shoot on the ferry.

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost bought their ferry earlier this year. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The photographer and model on location on the ferry. Stephen Yang

“I guess the Staten Island ferry is sexy again — or sexy for the first time.”

Kardashian last month raved about her love for the so-called “forgotten borough” and the boat.

“We take ferry rides everywhere,” she declared to ABC’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in April.

The model changes mid-photo shoot. Stephen Yang

The model strikes a pose mid-cruise. Stephen Yang

As of mid-May, the city’s Department of Transportation approved 17 permit applications this year from photographers and videographers to shoot aboard the 310-foot long iron and steel goliaths – putting it on pace to reach 38 by year’s end, records show. That would exceed last year’s total of 34.

Neve said the 17 permits are probably just tip of the iceberg, since most outdoor shoots don’t happen until the summer.

Linda Gumus Gerritsen, fashion director of Vogue Netherlands, called the Staten Island Ferry a beloved New York “icon” on par with Lady Liberty and Brooklyn Bridge. She said its sudden star power makes it even more attractive for businesses looking to promote their product.

The ferry has gotten a lot more attention since Jost and Davidson bought their retired vessel. Stephen Yang

“Whatever Kim Kardashian does seems to light the world on fire,” said Trish Neve. Stephen Yang

“The combination of being on a boat with a view of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan skyline, combined with its celebrity status and the fact that [Davidson and Jost] want to open a club there makes it really magical,” said Gerritsen, who plans to secure ferry access for future Vogue ads.

Among the companies already starting to tap into the ferry’s surging popularity is Netherlands-based women’s clothing line Costes. Last week, Neve oversaw a Costes photo shoot featuring a female model posing on the ferry while it steamed away from Manhattan.

Vincent Barone, spokesman for the city DOT, which operates the ferry, boasted the vessel’s “filming potential is obvious.”

Davidson on board his purchase. Robert Miller

“The Staten Island Ferry transports thousands of New Yorkers and visitors daily, offering beautiful views of the Manhattan skyline and Statue of Liberty,” Barone said.

One boat Hollywood won’t be using is the John F. Kennedy purchased by Davidson and Jost, which sits docked at a Staten Island shipyard to undergo renovations.