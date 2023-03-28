Kids leave empty lunch trays for Kathy Hochul to promote more free meals in budget

ALBANY – School kids dumped empty lunch trays outside Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office at the Capitol on Tuesday in protest of her effort to block free school meals for all public-school students in the state.

About 75% of New York public school students currently get free meals, according to the Hochul administration, but lawmakers from both parties say more can be done.

Supporters of the proposal for free meals for all claim that roughly 726,000 children statewide have nonetheless struggled with empty stomachs ever since federal funding for universal school meals expired in June 2022.

That could change if Hochul agrees to legislators’ demands to include $280 million in the state budget, which is due April 1, to fund a complete state-level program.

“As we enter the final days of budget negotiations, we need to ensure that our proposal for universal school meals remains a top priority,” said state Senate Agriculture Chair Michelle Hinchey (D-Kingston) said at a rally held at the Capitol on Tuesday.





Roughly 726,000 children could get fed if Albany Democrats approve funding for universal school meals in the budget due April 1. Hunger Solutions NY

“It will not only help our state save money down the road, but we can all agree that no child should ever go hungry,” she said.

The bipartisan plan already has support from the Democratic supermajorities led by state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) and state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers), despite Hochul’s resistance.

“At the beginning of our budget process, Gov. Hochul called for a more affordable, livable, and safer New York. In the last two weeks, families across our state in Buffalo, Westchester, and Long Island have rallied around that same purpose,” state Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas (D-Queens) said at the event. “They are calling for us to feed our kids.”





Pols such as state Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas (D-Queens) joins activists Tuesday at the state Capitol to push Gov. Kathy Hochul to support the $280 million proposal to expand school meals. Hunger Solutions NY

Supporters note that other states such as Connecticut, California and Colorado have already implemented new laws providing free food to any students who want them.

But their efforts have yet to sway Hochul, who has proposed a record-high amount of school funding in her own proposed spending plan.

“Governor Hochul’s Executive Budget makes transformative investments to make New York more affordable, more livable and safer, and she looks forward to working with the legislature on a final budget that meets the needs of all New Yorkers,” Hochul spokeswoman Hazel Crampton-Hays said Tuesday.