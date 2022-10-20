Kevin Spacey cleared by jury in civil sex abuse case

A Manhattan federal court jury sided with actor Kevin Spacey in a civil trial brought by accuser Anthony Rapp, who claimed the Hollywood star tried to seduce him as a 14-year-old.

The jury determined Rapp had failed to prove Spacey inappropriately touched him after a party at his Manhattan apartment in 1986, when the “Seven” star was 26 and both then-emerging actors were cast in separate Broadway plays.

Rapp will be awarded no money in damages because of the panel’s decision.

Spacey’s attorney told the jury that Rapp was a disgruntled actor who “felt he deserved that same success as Mr. Spacey.”



Over the course of the three-week trial, Spacey’s attorneys argued Rapp was a disgruntled, moderately successful actor who blamed the “American Beauty” star for every road bump in his career and his personal life.

Rapp “felt he deserved that same success as Mr. Spacey,” attorney Jennifer Keller told jurors at the opening of the trial on Oct. 6.

She continued that Rapp came up with a “false” story as a teenager, then repeated it for the next three decades every time he saw Spacey’s star rise by earning an Oscar or hosting an awards show.