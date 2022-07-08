Kendall Floyd, who leapt roof to flee NYPD, held without bail

The man who was captured in jaw-dropping video jumping from elevated Brooklyn subway tracks onto a building across the street as he tried to flee police was ordered held without bail Friday evening.

Kendall Floyd, 25, was limping when he appeared in Brooklyn criminal court to face a slew of charges stemming from the high-stakes chase, including assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment, false personation and two counts of criminal trespass.

Prosecutors pointed out that Floyd, who lives in Queens, has two open cases against him for felony assault and burglary and his open warrants were the likely cause of his “extensive” attempts to evade arrest.

They argued Floyd was a serial offender and a repeat perpetrator of felony assault.

Floyd’s attorney asked the judge to release his client, citing mental health issues he deals with and the high-level of anxiety he faces when coming into contact with police officers.

“He wasn’t trying to hurt anyone when he opened the door,” the attorney said of the moment Floyd originally fled from police and struck an officer in the arm after getting pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt Wednesday afternoon.

“He was just trying to get out of the car and away from the situation.”

The defense attorney said Floyd has been homeless recently and is “terrified of going to Rikers.”

The judge remanded Floyd, pointing out his charges are bail eligible and he has two prior felonies, including for one case where he failed to appear.

On Wednesday afternoon, Floyd was cruising through Williamsburg when cops spotted him driving without a seatbelt and pulled him over, police said previously.

As officers conducted the car stop at Humboldt and Debevoise streets, Floyd suddenly flung his car door open, struck a cop in the arm and bolted.

He later scrambled up a stanchion pole onto elevated subway tracks near the Flushing Avenue station and leapt to a building across the street as bystanders begged him not to.

He was taken into custody shortly after.