Kathy Hochul tells smokers to leave NY state parks, beaches

Gov. Kathy Hochul is telling New Yorkers to keep their butts outta state parks and beaches after signing a new smoking ban into law Friday.

“Smoking is a dangerous habit that affects not only the smoker but everyone around them, including families and children enjoying our state’s great public places,” she said in a press release.

Smoking is already banned at New York City parks and beaches but not those operated by the state like Jones Beach on Long Island, Roberto Clemente State Park in The Bronx and Shirley Chisholm State Park off Jamaica Bay in Brooklyn.

The ban will apply to tobacco and marijuana, according to Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-Bronx) who sponsored the legislation with state Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Queens).

“Basically what we tried to do is replicate what we have in New York City on smoking bans and apply it to the state,” Dinowitz told The Post.

But vaping will not be included in the new state ban, which applies to “beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps” operated by the state, according to a press release.

The new law will take policies existing in New York City and extend it to the entire state. Getty Images

Those looking for a fix can still light up on sidewalks, parking lots, roadways and performers as part of “theatrical productions,” according to the legislative language.

“Our parks also shouldn’t be tainted by non-biodegradable cigarette butts scattered throughout their grounds,” Stavisky said in the press release.

The Adirondack Park and Catskills are also not covered by the ban – “unlike the other bans that we didn’t exempt [Adirondack Park] from,” Dinowitz added.

Albany Democrats approved new restrictions on carrying guns in public places that reportedly blocks upstate residents and hunters from hunting on the upstate preserve.

“This is classic Albany Democrat behavior,” state Sen. Dan Stec (R-North Country) told the Adirondack Explorer. “Because of this rushed, politically motivated law, thousands of men and women in our region could now be considered criminals.”

Dinowitz said a more deliberative process helped the smoking ban finally take hold a decade after the bill was first introduced to the Legislature.

“It’s time finally came,” he said.