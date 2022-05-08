Kathy Hochul not worried by potential run by Andrew Cuomo

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she hasn’t lost any sleep about her disgraced predecessor Andrew Cuomo potentially launching an independent bid to oust her.

During an interview on ABC that aired Sunday, Hochul declined to weigh in when asked about her “message” to the scandal-scarred fellow Democrat — following the release of a poll that showed Cuomo could play spoiler if mounts a longshot independent bid.

“I have no message,” the governor said. “Everyone will do what they choose to do.”

Hochul told anchor Bill Ritter she was “proud” to lead the Empire State, and will “continue being focused on delivering for New Yorkers.”

“We certainly already have at least six people running for the seat,” she noted, adding, “I’m working hard. No one will ever outwork me, and I’m very passionate about the word I do.”

A poll of registered voters conducted by Emerson College/The Hill released Wednesday showed that Cuomo getting on the ballot as an independent could give a Republican contender a better shot in the November’s contest.

In the hypothetical matchup, 33% of voters said they would support a generic Democratic nominee, 33% would back the Republican, and 16 percent would vote for the disgraced former governor, while 18% were unsure.

Cuomo — who resigned in August 2021 amid a barrage of sexual harassment allegations — is “seriously considering” a run as an independent candidate, Politico New York report Sunday, citing sources close to the disgraced governor.

Pressed by Ritter on her “feelings” about Cuomo possibly mounting a campaign without a major party ballot line, Hochul responded, “Bill, I really — I don’t process this.”

“This is not [occupying] any space in my mind. I have so much to think about — making sure people feel safe, reducing the cost of everyday living for New Yorkers,” the governor added. “I have a lot on my plate.”

Cuomo opted not to compete in the June 28 Democratic primary. If he chooses to enter the race as an independent, he would need to father 45,000 petition signatures by May 31 in order to get on the ballot on Nov. 8.

Hochul faces US Rep. Tom Suozzi from Long Island to her right and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams to her left in the primary. If she fends off the challengers, she would in November likely face Rep Lee Zeldin (R-Long Island), who is favored against GOP primary opponents Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani and Harry Wilson.

During the interview that aired Sunday morning, Hochul also touted her work with state lawmakers to protect reproductive rights in the wake of an unprecedented leak of a draft opinion revealing the Supreme Court could rule to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

“I’m going to be working with a constitutional amendment to enshrine these protections in our state constitution,” she said. “We’ve been ready, but we’re having to really ramp up our efforts to let New Yorkers know that we will not stand by and let there be this assault on their fundamental rights.”

“This is a high priority,” Hochul added. “We are turning over every stone right now to see what we can do to protect women.”

Meanwhile, the governor vowed that she and her team missing red flags during the vetting process that led up to her choosing ex-Lt. Gov Brian Benjamin — who resigned last month after being indicted for an alleged campaign finance scheme — will “never happen again.”

“Yes, lessons learned, and we’ll make sure that would never happen again.”

“We’ve said that the vetting process was expedited, because I had very short time back in August — when I unexpectedly became the governor — and yes, we would do it differently,” she explained. “We did do it differently, which is why I’m very proud [that] Congressman Antonio Delgado will soon be the lieutenant governor.”