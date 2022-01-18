Kathy Hochul has $21M to run for full term as NY governor

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul banked over $21 million in her war chest to fend off Democratic primary challengers as she campaigns for a full term to remain the governor of New York.

She’s raised $21.6 million since Aug. 13 — after announcing she would run for four years following the resignation of disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to her campaign Friends for Kathy Hochul.

Hochul has $21.3 million cash on hand.

The figure is expected to show up in a new campaign finance report with the state Board of Elections later Tuesday, covering the period between Aug. 13 and Jan. 14.

That’s nearly $9 million more than the over $12 million her campaign reported raising by mid-November since August.

Over 87 percent of donors are New Yorkers and donations were also received from individuals living in all 62 of New York’s counties, per the campaign.

The Empire State’s first female governor also netted positive results in a new Siena College poll released Tuesday — soaring 30 points beyond her nearest potential rival in the Democratic primary, ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is polling at 12 percent after announcing he would make a run for governor. Richard Drew/AP

The former New York City mayor announced just hours later that he wouldn’t be throwing his hat in the ring after all.

Hochul captured the support of 46 percent of Democratic voters when asked whom they would vote for if the primary election — scheduled for June 2022 — were held today.

De Blasio netted 12 percent, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams received 11 percent and Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi trailed with 6 percent.

Eleven percent of Democrats support Jumaane Williams. Paul Martinka