Kathy Hochul excludes money for migrant crisis in State of State address

Mayor Eric Adams didn’t get a penny toward the city’s $1 billion migrant crisis from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State address delivered Tuesday.

His now months-long appeal for state dollars that would help fund shelter, food and other migrant-related costs appeared to fall on deaf ears in Albany, as Hochul failed to even mention support for the tens of thousands of migrants in her 47-minute long speech.

The governor did bury a two sentence section on the 198-page of her 277-page briefing book promising funding for the state-run “Enhanced Services to Refugees Program” that helps out with the “successful establishment of migrants and asylum seekers in communities and local economies” across the Empire State.

A total of $6 million was allocated for that program in last year’s fiscal year 2023 spending plan, but there was neither a price tag attached Tuesday nor a mention of city-specific dollars.

Over 38,700 migrants have arrived in the Big Apple since the spring, with upwards of 26,100 asylum seekers living in city-run shelters, according to City Hall’s latest figures. To help house the crush of new residents, the city has opened 71 emergency hotels and four mega-shelters.

Although New York is on track to receive nearly $8 million from the federal government, it’s just a small fraction of Adams’ $1 billion total request.

Gov. Kathy Hochul didn’t mention any new funding for the Big Apple’s migrant crisis in her 2023 State of the State address Tuesday. AP

Meanwhile, the actual cost of the crisis could be triple that amount. City Comptroller Brad Lander, a fellow Democrat, released a recent analysis that estimates New York City could be paying $1 billion annually over the next three years if no federal or state funding arrives.

Despite the omission, Adams praised Hochul’s inclusion of key housing, mental health and criminal justice policy.

“Governor Hochul’s State of the State outlined an ambitious agenda that would help make New York City stronger, safer, and more affordable for working families,” Adams said in a statement released shortly after Hochul concluded her remarks.

“The governor’s proposals on housing, mental illness, and public safety reflect New York City’s priorities and build on the past year of partnership and collaboration between our administrations.”

Mayor Adams praised the “ambitious agenda” in Hochul’s State of the State address despite snubbing the migrant crisis. AP Photo/Hans Pennink

She also pledged to build 800,000 new homes over the next decade to address the housing shortage. The announcement follows Adams’ Tuesday unveiling of an 11-point plan that would help transform unused commercial office space into residential apartment buildings.

Previously, Hizzoner pegged his desire to create 500,000 additional homes in New York City alone over the next 10 years.

The governor also announced she wants to invest $1 billion in inpatient psychiatric treatment involving 1,000 new beds and 3,500 housing units to help people struggling with mental illness.

The move compliments Hizzoner’s November announcement that he wants the NYPD, city workers and hospital staff properly trained on the state and city’s involuntary commitment program when dealing with mentally ill homeless individuals who may need psychiatric evaluations.

New York City requested $1 billion from FEMA to handle the migrant crisis. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“New Yorkers see the mounting mental health crises around them every day, and solving this requires all levels of government. I applaud the governor’s expansive investments in New York City’s continuum of care,” said Adams.

“Make no mistake about it, our collective efforts will make New York safer and improve the lives of thousands of those struggling with severe mental illness.”

Hizzoner also praised the governor’s public safety platform — even though her proposal to eliminate the “least restrictive” means standard would only grant judges a small extension of discretion when it comes to setting bail for defendants accused of major crimes.

“Finally, Governor Hochul has doubled down on the investment and innovation needed to keep New Yorkers safe. At the same time, the investments to prevent recidivism and provide wraparound services will help address the feeders of criminal behavior — a critical prevention step,” noted Adams, who has called for more help from Albany including how to handle repeat offenders that commit crimes like shoplifting.