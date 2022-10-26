Kathy Hochul ditches press after asking Zeldin why crime’s a big deal

Gov. Kathy Hochul used the old “bait and switch” to avoid post-debate questions from the city’s press corps on Wednesday — luring reporters away from a campaign event in Brooklyn and then ducking out a back door.

The sneaky strategy unfolded just hours after Hochul’s first and only face-off with Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, during which the incumbent Democrat stunningly said she couldn’t understand why it’s “so important” to lock up criminals.

In the wake of the controversial remark, Hochul stumped for votes at the RAICES Times Plaza Neighborhood Senior Center, where she individually chatted up about 30 people as they ate lunch in the basement cafeteria.

Hochul then gave a brief speech in which she repeated a frequent talking point about the seizure of 8,000 firearms across the state since January, following her establishment of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns.

Afterward, a campaign aide directed reporters to the building’s lobby for a Q&A session with the Democratic governor.

But Hochul never appeared and the aide instead told the crowd she was headed to another event in Manhattan.

Reporters raced out to try to catch Hochul but only managed to spot her black SUV as it drove off.

Earlier, Zeldin attacked Hochul for saying, “I don’t know why that’s so important to you” during the debate after he questioned why she “hasn’t talked about locking up anyone committing any crimes.”

“That proves that she isn’t in touch with the people. It proves that she doesn’t represent the people, because it should be first and foremost in her mind,” the outgoing US representative from Long Island said during a campaign appearance in Queens.

“If she wants to represent New Yorkers, if she cares about New Yorkers, she would have her finger on the pulse and she wouldn’t have to make that point.

“She wouldn’t have to think it in her head, let alone say it out loud,” he added.

Zeldin also mocked Hochul’s recent announcement of a subway safety program dubbed “Cops, Cameras, and Care.”

“She’s not talking about the fourth ‘c’ — cuffs,” he said.