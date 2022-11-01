Kathy Hochul ahead of Lee Zeldin by 8 points week from election: poll

A new poll finds Gov. Kathy Hochul has a 51.6% to 44.4% lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk) as the tight race enters its final stretch.

The roughly eight-point lead for Hochul marked a two-point improvement after another poll found her once mighty lead over Zeldin down to just six points.

“In a difficult national political environment, the increase in the Governor’s support demonstrates that the momentum has now shifted,” Jay Jacobs, chair of the state Democratic Party, told The Post.

A Zeldin spokesperson did not provide comment Tuesday.

But the Democratic incumbent appears to still be in danger of a historically humiliating defeat by the Long Island pol pushing to be the first Republican elected statewide in two decades.

A Trafalgar poll released earlier Tuesday found Zeldin with a 48.4% to 47.6% lead over Hochul in the days following Zeldin rallies alongside national GOP figures like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Gov. Kathy Hochul led Lee Zeldin by 8 points in a new poll. Getty Images

Zeldin has been branded as radical on abortion by Hochul and her allies. Getty Images

“You all on Nov. 8 are gonna watch something happen. It’s gonna send a shockwave around the world,” Youngkin said Monday nearly one year after his stunning victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a state that had trended leftwards in previous elections.

Zeldin is aiming to defy big odds in a state where registered Democrats outnumber their GOP counterparts by roughly two-to-one in the Empire State, with Hochul leading with fundraising and most polls in recent weeks.

While the survey conflict about whether Hochul or Zeldin is ahead, recent surveys point to a single-digit race where the economy and crime are top issues for New Yorkers.

“We have all of the momentum in this race. We have all of the energy in this race, and we have the issues on our side,” Zeldin told reporters Tuesday.

The economy was the top issue of concern for 34.4% of very likely voters who responded to the Emerson survey of 1,000 very likely voters, which had a 3% margin of error, released Tuesday, with 13.8% for “threats to democracy,” 13.4% for crime and 10.9% for abortion.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is leading GOP nominee Joe Pinion 55% to 36%.

With Republicans increasingly bullish about Zeldin’s chances, Democrats says they are not taking victory for granted this November.