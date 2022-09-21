Kathy Hochul agrees to debate against GOP rival Lee Zeldin

After weeks of ducking, getting called “Scaredy Kat” and even having her face photoshopped onto a giant chicken – Gov. Kathy Hochul has finally named a time and place she is willing to debate Republican challenger Lee Zeldin ahead of their Nov. 8 election.

The Hochul campaign said Wednesday it is willing to do just one debate against the Long Island congressman – assuming he agrees to meet her at Pace University on Oct. 25 for an hour-long contest hosted by Spectrum News NY1 ahead of the Oct. 29 start of early voting.

“Gov. Hochul looks forward to highlighting the clear contrast between her strong record of delivering results and Lee Zeldin’s extreme agenda,” her campaign spokesman Jerrel Harvey said in a press release.

The Zeldin campaign did not immediately respond to the offer.

With the first mail ballots scheduled to be sent out Sept. 23, Zeldin has already accepted outstanding debate invitations from PIX 11 and CBS2 while pushing Hochul to agree to face off for those and up to three times more.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has agreed to face Rep. Lee Zeldin on October 25. Paul Martinka

“Kathy Hochul still has not yet accepted ANY debate requests! Mail-in ballots start going out in 2 days. Voters should know where we stand on issues BEFORE they vote, not AFTER,” Zeldin tweeted Wednesday morning.

While the number of debates has been up in the air for weeks, both candidates have made it clear what topics they want to discuss once the TV cameras getting rolling.

Zeldin has campaigned hard on attacking Hochul over rising crime, inflation and alleged corruption while she has blasted the Long Island rep over his positions on abortion, gun control and voting against certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

“While Zeldin continues to push his far-right plans to ban abortion and roll back commonsense gun safety laws, Gov. Hochul remains committed to building a stronger, safer and more affordable New York,” Harvey said in the press release.

The Democratic incumbent appears to be following the example of her predecessor – disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo – who also agreed to do a single debate against his 2018 GOP nominee Marc Molinaro after repeatedly having his face slapped onto a giant chicken by The Post.

“The campaign will announce additional public forums and speaking engagements that the governor will participate in ahead of November,” reads the press release.