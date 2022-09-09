Kate Middleton spotted for first time since Queen’s death

Kate Middleton appeared somber as she was seen driving out of Windsor Friday afternoon, the first sighting of the royal since Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The stone-faced Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge wore large sunglasses and appeared to be dressed in black.

Kate was notably absent from the royals– including her husband, Prince William– who gathered at the queen’s bedside at Balmoral on Thursday.

While the nation waited for updates on the monarch’s condition, she was seen picking the couple’s three children up from their first day of school in Berkshire.