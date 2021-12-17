Jumaane Williams tests positive for COVID-19 amid surge in NYC cases

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has tested positive for COVID-19 as cases of the virus continue to skyrocket in the Big Apple.

Williams, who is fully vaccinated and received his booster shot, announced the diagnosis in a statement late Thursday night.

“I have mild symptoms and am quarantining at home away from my pregnant wife, who has tested negative,” he wrote.

Williams, also a candidate for governor, urged the government to take the lead and switch to remote work “wherever possible” amid the resurgence in cases.

The city is averaging more than 3,700 new cases a day in the past week and has an average positivity rate of over 3 percent.

Deaths have remained stable, with an average of nine a day, according to city data.

The public advocate pressed state officials to follow the city’s lead by providing private households with COVID-19 testing kits.

Mayor de Blasio on Thursday announced the city plans to distribute 500,000 rapid at-home testing kits as part of a six-part plan to combat the latest wave of infections.