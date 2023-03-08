Julia Fox’s father, brother busted as cops find ghost guns, drug-making materials in apartment

Julia Fox’s dad and brother were arrested Wednesday after cops raided their Manhattan apartment and found ghost guns and evidence of narcotics manufacturing, law enforcement sources said.

Police descended on the Upper East Side home of Christopher and Thomas Fox around 6 a.m. as part of a larger ghost gun investigation, sources told The Post.

Investigators recovered ghost guns — which are guns without traceable serial numbers that are often sold piecemeal — as well as 3D-printed parts like lower receivers.

Cops recovered 3D printers and polymer material as well.

They also found unidentified pills, a pill press, pressure cookers, fentanyl, chloroform, heroin, propane, formaldehyde, and materials often used to make explosives, according to the sources.

Thousands upon thousands of dollars of high-end wine bottles were found mixed in with the contraband, the sources said.

Both relatives of the “Uncut Gems” star were taken into custody at their 84th Street home following the raid. Charges against them are pending, sources said.





Julia Fox said her brother was “like a mad scientist recluse” who built 3D printers in a 2019 interview. Getty Images

The NYPD confirmed that its major case field intelligence team executed a search warrant at the building where Christopher and Thomas Fox lived and that two unnamed individuals were taken into custody.

“The NYPD’s Ghost Gun Team seized several ghost gun parts as well as equipment for pressing narcotics pills,” a spokesperson said. “Team members also discovered materials typically used as components in explosives, including pressure cookers and various chemicals, which can also be used for manufacturing narcotics.”

The officers called in specialized teams, who determined the chemicals were non-hazardous.

“At this time, the matter is believed to be contained, with no apparent nexus to terrorism,” the spokesperson said. “The NYPD will continue to fight relentlessly against illegal guns – against both the steady proliferation of traditionally-manufactured firearms and the increasingly prevalent numbers of illegal, untraceable but fully functioning weapons known as ghost guns.”

Neither Thomas or Christopher has a prior criminal history.





The charges against Julia Fox’s dad and brother were still pending Wednesday evening. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

The source said the pair had an “inordinate amount of stuff” for people not previously on cops’ radar.

The actress and model had talked in the past about growing up in the city with her single dad and brother, who she said she didn’t see often.

“He’s like a mad scientist recluse,” Julia said of her brother in the interview. “He builds 3D printers for fun.”

Relatives also described him to The Post as a “mad scientist” type who liked do experiments, but said he was a gentle guy who “wouldn’t hurt a fly” and tends to be more withdrawn.

Investigators were tipped off from suspicious online purchases that were delivered to the address, the source said.

Neighbors told The Post they saw men in Hazmat suits going in and out of the apartment building “all day.”

The last of the officers headed out of the building with a box of papers and wires about 12 hours after the initial raid.

Julia was out of New York during the raid and is not believed to have known about her family’s alleged crimes, sources said.

She declined to comment on the arrests when reached by The Post.

Additional reporting by Valentina Jaramillo.