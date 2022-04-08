Judge rules NYC illegally canceled Trump’s contract to run Bronx golf course

Donald Trump is back in the Bronx.

A state Supreme Court judge ruled Friday that the city did not have the right to cancel Trump’s contract to run the Ferry Point Golf Course. Mayor Bill de Blasio had nixed the deal after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, arguing that Trump would not be able to attract golf tournaments.

In her decision and order filed on Friday, Justice Debra James said there was nothing in the contract that required a tournament — only that the city would share in any proceeds. That means either Trump gets to continue to run the course, or the city needs to pay him to leave. Trump’s son Eric said they’ll stay.

“The judge didn’t buy their nonsense and this is a well-reasoned and appropriate decision and we look forward to running the best golf course for years to come,” Eric Trump said.

De Blasio tried to freeze Trump out of all city contracts. The Parks Department had reassigned Ferry Point to an out-of-state operator, Bobby Jones Links, causing Trump to file an Article 78 to appeal that city move. It’s unclear how much it will cost the city to cancel the Bobby Jones contract.

The Trumps will continue to run the Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course in the Bronx, the former president’s son said. Andrew Theodorakis/New York Post

“We look forward to running the best golf course for years to come,” Eric Trump said following the decision. Andrew Theodorakis/New York Post

James granted a temporary restraining order last fall, allowing the organization to continue its operations, and has now sent the matter back to the Parks Department.

“De Blasio did this for his own political theater,” Eric Trump said. “He wasted tremendous amounts of time and city resources on his own vendetta. He is a disgrace to New York and everyone is glad he is gone.”

Eric Trump said he was on his way to the Bronx to congratulate the staff — 150 people who would have been out of work all winter had the restaurant been shut down for the winter as the other operator would have done. The Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course is now open but was closed for the winter to let the grasses “rest” and maintain the course in the manner approved by the golf great.