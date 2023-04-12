Judge orders NYC socialite Libbie Mugrabi to pay $1.8M in unpaid rent case

A Manhattan judge has ordered socialite Libbie Mugrabi to pay over $1.8 million for unpaid rent on a luxury Yorkville condo she once lived in.

Mugrabi, 43, must pay the pricey judgment to the owner of a ritzy $28,800-a-month East 82nd Street pad that she lived in and allegedly stopped paying rent and utilities on during the pandemic, according to two lawsuits against her.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Debra James granted landlord 320 East 82nd Owner, LLC’s request for a $1,815,238 judgment against Mugrabi – which includes 9% interest and taxes, according to court papers made public Wednesday.

At a hearing in February, the landlord’s lawyer Todd Rose claimed that Mugrabi finally moved out of the condo in November — the day before she was due to be evicted. Neither Mugrabi nor a lawyer for her was present at that video hearing.

But Mugrabi claimed to The Post Wednesday that she didn’t know about the judgment and that she moved out of the apartment three years ago relocating to the Hamptons. She said the judgment “seems insane.”

Rose also claimed during the February hearing that “Mugrabi didn’t pay rent for so long that my client almost foreclosed on his mortgage, almost losing his building.”





A judge ordered socialite Libbie Mugrabi to pay her former landlord $1.8 million in unpaid rent. Larry Marano for NY Post





The landlord of 302 East 82nd Street sued the socialite claiming she stopped paying rent during the pandemic. G.N.Miller/NYPost

Rose argued that despite the fact that Mugrabi won millions in a divorce settlement from art scion David Mugrabi, she filed a hardship application during the pandemic.

“This is a fraud upon the system,” Rose said at the time.

Mugrabi said Wednesday that she applied for hardship because her ex-husband stopped paying the bills.





Mugrabi told The Post she moved out of the posh Yorkville apartment in 2019, when she relocated to the Hamptons. Tamara Beckwith/NY Post





Mugrabi claimed she fell behind on rent because her ex-husband David Mugrabi stopped paying her bills. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

But Mugrabi claims she left the keys with the doorman when she relocated to the Hamptons and “assumed” the landlord knew she had vacated the apartment.

“My mistake was never letting the landlord know that I moved out,” Mugrabi told The Post.

Lawyers for the landlord didn’t immediately return a request for comment.