Judge drops charges against Jeffrey Epstein’s prison guards

A Manhattan judge ordered charges dropped against the two prison guards who admitted to falsifying records after convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in his jail cell more than two years ago.

Tova Noel and Michael Thomas had agreed to a six-month deferred prosecution deal reached in May last year that kept the two guards out of jail.

In exchange for having the federal charges dropped, the pair was required to admit their guilt and carry out 100 hours of community service.

Manhattan federal court Judge Analisa Torres ordered the dismissal of charges Monday after prosecutors last week requested they be dropped.

Epstein was awaiting a sex-trafficking trial when he killed himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019.

Noel and Thomas, who were working overtime shifts, were sitting just five yards from Epstein’s cell at the time, prosecutors said.

Instead of checking Epstein’s cell every 30 minutes as required, prosecutors said the two guards shopped online, took breaks and napped.

They both admitted to falsifying records to say they had made the required rounds to check on inmates the night of Epstein’s suicide.

Lawyers for Noel and Thomas blamed their sleepiness on staff shortages that resulted in them working excessive overtime.

Noel’s attorney Jason Foy said his client had provided the government with insight into the “toxic culture, subpar training, staffing shortages, and dysfunctional management of the now closed” federal prison.

“The shortcomings and mistakes made by Ms. Noel were a result of inexperience, lack of proper and sufficient training, and being put in a position to fail by the leadership of MCC and the Bureau of Prisons,” the lawyer said.

Noel is now facing administrative proceedings with the Bureau of Prisons, according to her lawyer.

Thomas’ lawyer did not immediately comment on the dismissal of charges.

It comes after Epstein’s longtime partner-in-crime Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted last month of recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein for years.

