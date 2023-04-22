Judge dismisses ‘scalpers’ suit against MSG

Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan is on a roll.

On the court, the Knicks are hosting sold-out playoff games at the Garden.

And in the courtroom, Dolan won a legal battle with two dozen “ticket brokers” who had sued MSG after they were not permitted to renew their Knicks and Rangers season subscriptions.

The ticket holders — self-described “resellers” who glom up tickets and then sell them on StubHub and secondary markets at inflated prices — accused the Garden of cutting them off to increase its own profits, according to the September Manhattan Supreme Court filing.

MSG had for years willingly sold them the ducats, but now that the Rangers are “a perennial playoff contender” and the Knicks “relevant” again, the Garden wanted its tickets back, and the resellers griped.

Judge Jennifer Schecter tossed the suit earlier this month, deciding MSG’s decision to cut the scalpers off did not violate the city’s Arts & Cultural Affairs law.





MSG had for years willingly sold them the ticket brokers’ ducats. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images





Now that the Rangers are “perennial playoff contenders” and the Knicks are “relevant again” MSG wanted the season tickets back.





Two dozen “ticket brokers” unsuccessfully sued MSG after they were not permitted to renew Knicks and Rangers season subscriptions. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

“The court delivered MSG a clear win today, upholding our right to sell season ticket memberships to our loyal Knicks and Rangers fans rather than professional ticket scalpers … at the original price,” said an MSG Entertainment spokesperson.