Judge dismisses groping case against Andrew Cuomo

Disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo is off the hook over allegations he groped a government worker shortly before the sexual harassment scandal that forced him from office erupted last year.

Albany City Judge Holly Trexler on Friday dismissed a misdemeanor charge of forcible touching against Cuomo during a brief court hearing in which he briefly appeared via video, seated next to one of his lawyers.

Cuomo did not speak during the pro forma hearing, which lasted less than seven minutes.

Cuomo wore a black mask and a navy suit with a white shirt and blue tie, and also appeared to be sporting a fresh haircut and shave after growing a scruffy beard following his resignation in August.

Trexler’s move came after Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced Tuesday that he would not prosecute Cuomo for allegedly grabbing the left breast of then-aide Brittany Commisso, 33, on Dec. 7, 2020.

The incident allegedly took place inside Albany’s Executive Mansion, the official residence of New York’s governor.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo briefly appeared on video today for a hearing at Albany City Court. AP

During Friday’s hearing, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer McCanney said, “We have reviewed all of the available evidence and concluded we cannot successfully secure a conviction.”

Cuomo, 64, was charged in October based on a complaint filed by Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple amid an investigation by Soares’ office.

Following the court session, defense lawyer Rita Glavin held a brief news conference via Zoom and said that the case had “been shown to be what it always was, which was a blatant political act by an astonishingly unprofessional and rogue sheriff.”

Andrew Cuomo appears virtually for his court session in Albany City Court. AP

“No jury would have found Ms. Commisso credible. That is why this case was dismissed,” she said.”As the governor has said, this simply did not happen. Today, reason and the rule of law prevailed — not politics, rhetoric or mob mentality.”

Neither Apple, Commisso nor her lawyer immediately returned requests for comment.

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi also issued a lengthy, prepared statement that touted the recent decisions by district attorneys in Nassau and Westchester cases not to bring charges against Cuomo — without noting that those prosecutors, like Soares, found the accusers “credible.”

The probes were based on allegations contained in a report issued by state Attorney General Letitia James that accused Cuomo of sexually harassing 11 women, including nine current or former state employees.

Cuomo with accuser Brittany Commisso. NY Attorney General

“Plaintiff lawyers overplayed their hand, and we will not pay one penny in attempts at civil extortion,” Azzopardi wrote.

Azzopardi also said Cuomo’s silence during the “last several weeks” was based on “respect for the justice system,” adding, “Stay tuned.”That expression was a favorite of former Manhattan US Attorney Preet Bharara, a nemesis of Cuomo’s who investigated the then-governor over his disbanding of the state’s Moreland Commission on Public Corruption.

Prior to Soares’ announcement, Cuomo was expected to be arraigned on the charge, which carries a sentence of one year in jail.

The dismissal of the case means he won’t have to be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken, a law-enforcement source told The Post.

Trexler said she granted a joint motion to toss the case because she was “acutely aware” that district attorneys have “unfettered discretion” over whom to prosecute.The judge said higher courts had also “consistently” ruled that judges “shouldn’t interfere with the discretion of a district attorney.”

Prior to the proceeding, a local activist and disability rights advocate, Michael Carey, told reporters he was filing paperwork asking Trexler to appoint a special prosecutor.Carey said Soares had a conflict of interest because Cuomo appointed him to the Moreland Commission in 2013.

“I’m asking the judge to stop this scam with Soares. He’s trying to protect the governor,” Carey said.

Soares didn’t immediately return a request for comment.