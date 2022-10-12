Judge blasts NYC subway shooter Frank James for skipping court

Accused Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James angered the judge overseeing his case by refusing to come to a mandatory court hearing on Wednesday.

James — who allegedly opened fire on a crowded rush-hour train in April — refused to leave the Brooklyn jail where he is being held pending trial, US Marshals told prosecutors and his defense attorneys.

Upon learning of the refusal, Judge William Kuntz issued an order that the Marshals use “all necessary force” to produce James, 63, for the 1 p.m. hearing in Brooklyn federal court.

“This isn’t a high school prom invitation. This is an order of the court to be here,” the ticked-off jurist said.

Kuntz ordered the hearing adjourned until James could be produced, telling the defense attorneys he wants to be clear that it’s not “his call as to whether or not he elects to be here.”

“This is not, as my pastor says, a dress rehearsal. This is real life,” the judge seethed to the attorneys and prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York who did show up for the hearing.

Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James angered a judge by refusing to attend a mandatory court hearing on Oct. 12, 2022. AP Photo/Meredith Goldberg

James allegedly shot 10 people and injured 29 total after opening fire on a subway train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, in April. Will B Wylde via AP

Judge William Kuntz asked US Marshals to use “all necessary force” to bring James to Brooklyn federal court. Rashid Umar Abbasi

James allegedly shot 10 people and injured a total of 29 when he opened fire on a packed N train as it passed through a subway tunnel underneath the streets of Sunset Park in April.

He was arrested after a 30-hour citywide manhunt and hit with a slew of federal charges, including a terrorism charge for attacking a mass transit system.

No one was killed in the shooting.