Jose Gonzalez fit to stand trial in death of Yadira Arroyo

A Bronx man has again been declared fit to stand trial five years after he was accused of fatally running over an EMT with her own ambulance, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The determination made by a psychiatric center that Jose Gonzalez is “no longer an incapacitated person” came four months after a court ruled he was unable to stand trial in the death of victim Yadira Arroyo, according to Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

Arroyo, an FDNY medic, was mowed down after Gonzalez allegedly commandeered the emergency vehicle during the sickening March 16, 2017 incident, leaving the 44-year-old’s five children without a mother.

“When Jose Gonzalez was deemed unfit for trial, we said this was by no means the end of this prosecution,” Clark said in a statement.

Bronx man Jose Gonzalez is accused of running over EMT Yadira Arroyo in March 2017. Richard Harbus

“Now, approximately four months later, health professionals at Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center have determined him to be no longer an incapacitated person.”

He was previously ruled unfit for trial on May 26. Before that, in April 2019, he had been declared fit for trial after state shrinks initially ruled him unfit following a series of psychological tests.

Arroyo’s family have said they want to see Gonzalez punished.

Arroyo was a dedicated EMT for the FDNY before she was killed.

“We want him to pay for what he did,” Ali Acevedo-Hernandez, an aunt of Arroyo, told The Post in 2019 while a hearing was held to determine the defendant’s mental state.

Gonzalez will appear in Bronx court on Sept. 29 where he faces charges of first-degree manslaughter, robbery, vehicular manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, Clark said.

“We thank her family and FDNY colleagues for their patience and support, as we continue to obtain justice for Yadi,” Clark said.

The scene in March 2017 where Arroyo was allegedly hit and killed by Gonzalez. Christopher Sadowski

FDNY EMS Local 2507 President Oren Barzilay said Arroyo’s colleagues have waited a long time for Gonzalez to stand trial.

“We have waited five long years for justice and thought all hope was lost because this man was playing the system,” he said in a statement. “Now there is light at the end of the tunnel and justice may yet be served for the killing of our sister, Yadiro Arroyo.”