Jonathan Teelin, Feelix Teelin arrested for beating man outside a Yonkers bar

Disturbing video shows two brothers beating and stomping on another man’s head in Yonkers this week – while a responding sergeant apparently does little to stop the attack.

Footage obtained by The Post shows the siblings – one of them shirtless – punching and grappling with another man at Yonkers Avenue and Ridgewood Road and then pushing the victim against a parked car just before 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

A female sergeant is shown getting out of a double-parked cruiser and slowly approaching the fighting men, appearing to say something to them – but not physically intervening at all.

Seconds later, the victim, seen with a bloodied face, falls to the ground, the video shows.

The sergeant then simply stands by for a moment before gesturing for one of the assailants to get back – and grabbing the arm of the other as he continues to stomp on the man’s head and punch him, the footage shows.

Brothers Jonathan Teelin, and Feelix Teelin were arrested for brutally beating a man in Yonkers. Yonkers Police

By the end of the clip, two more officers finally intervene.

The men shown in the footage were part of a group of several guys who were involved in a clash at a local bar that spilled outside and turned violent, according to Yonkers Police.

Brothers Jonathan Teelin, 26, of Mount Kisco and Feelix Teelin, of Hastings-on-Hudson were arrested and charged with felony assault, cops said.

The Yonkers cop stood by while the two brothers punched and stomped the victim.

The victim, a 26-year-old Yonkers resident, suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover, police said.

The Yonkers Police administration is also “conducting an internal inquiry into the initial police response,” authorities said.

As of Friday, the sergeant had not been suspended or placed on modified duty, police sources said.