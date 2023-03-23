‘Joker’ sequel with explosions slated to be filmed outside Trump grand jury courthouse

Gotham City is getting an extra dose of drama surrounding the Donald Trump “hush money” case.

A wild scene from the “Joker” movie sequel is set to be filmed this weekend outside Manhattan Criminal Court — where a media circus has gathered awaiting a decision in the former president’s indictment.

The film shoot for “Joker: Folie à Deux” will feature faux explosions, 700 “protesters” and a possible appearance by Lady Gaga, who is starring in the flick along with Joaquin Phoenix and Robert DeNiro, according to NBC.

A movie crew was seen swooping in with a trailer and equipment near the courthouse Wednesday, and signs declared a film shoot will be taking over several blocks of street parking on Saturday and Sunday.





The film shoot is slated to take over several blocks around the courthouse, where throngs of media has gathered. Matthew McDermott





The Batman spinoff is a follow to the 2019 flick staring Joaquin Phoenix. ZUMAPRESS.com

However the yellow NYPD signs announcing the film crew’s parking takeover was listed as “Juliet,” a Shakespearean working title for the movie in the same vein as the temporary name of the first film, which was originally dubbed “Romeo,” according to CBR.com.

The decoy name also appeared to serve an added purpose of dissuading lookie-lou’s and hardcore fans from the shoot after throngs had flocked to a Bronx staircase where the villain menacingly danced in the 2019 film, which was also shot on location in and around New York City.

Plans for the big budget scene come as a Manhattan grand jury was set to weigh whether to indict Trump in connection to hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 at the courthouse.

Crowds of onlookers and reporters had gathered near the iconic courthouse on Center Street and Hogan Place — which itself has been featured in movies over the years ahead of an expected ruling this week.

However, the panel did not hear evidence on Wednesday and will once again not deliberate or vote on the expected indictment on Thursday, court officials told The Post.