Johnny Pizarro, shot dead on ‘Law & Order’ set, smoked weed

The crew member shot dead on a “Law & Order: Organized Crime’’ TV show set in Brooklyn had been smoking weed with a colleague shortly before he was gunned down, police sources told The Post Wednesday.

Johnny Pizarro had even earned the nickname “J-Smack” among pals on the set for his love of the newly legal drug — but police sources shot down published reports that cops were considering the possibility that the film worker’s fatal shooting had anything to do with pot dealing.

Authorities haven’t yet disclosed if they have a motive — or a suspect — after the 31-year-old father was shot dead in his 2008 red Honda Civic on North Henry Street in Greenpoint at about 5:15 a.m.

Cops said earlier they aren’t ruling anything out — including whether the shooting may have stemmed from a parking dispute.

A colleague who called 911 in the wake of the shooting told detectives the pair had smoked weed together after Pizarro first arrived for his shift as a parking attendant, police sources said.

The pair, who were both saving parking spots for the film crews’ trucks to use later, went back to sit in their own vehicles after smoking, the source added.

Pizarro’s colleague told cops that he fell asleep in his car but awoke after hearing what he initially thought was fireworks — and saw a man fleeing on foot down North Henry Street toward Nassau Avenue.

The colleague said he quickly called 911 after finding Pizarro in his car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Pizarro, who was shot in the face and neck, was pronounced dead at Woodhull Medical Center just before 6 a.m., cops said.

The victim’s friends set up a makeshift memorial at the scene of Tuesday’s gruesome slaying — complete with dozens of colored candles, flowers, beers and bottles of Hennessy.

A large blackboard was also erected featuring photos of Pizarro with his children and handwritten messages from mourners.

“He was like a brother to me, my little brother. I’m destroyed on the inside. What happened to him could have happened to any one of us,” a co-worker told The Post at the scene Wednesday.

“Right now I’m hurting. I’m going to miss him a lot. He was a pain in the butt, a comedian, a jokester … good father, good son, good uncle. He lived for his kids and working more than anything else. All he talked about was his kids.”

Multiple friends said Pizarro was known to them as “J-Smack” because of his love of weed.

“I have no idea who could have done this. He was not a street person. All he talked about was bringing his family up,” the co-worker at the scene added.

Pizarro had an arrest record for prior marijuana busts, police sources said, adding that he had been out of trouble since 2015.

He also was once arrested for DWI in the 75th Precinct, which includes the borough’s East New York and Cypress Hills neighborhoods, the sources said.