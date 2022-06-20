John Legendre busted over human remains in Queens basement

A Queens man has been arrested after a bag of human bones was found in the basement of a home he lives in, cops said Monday.

John Legendre, 38, was charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with evidence, police said.

Detectives believe the body is “possibly” that of the suspect’s girlfriend, who had been missing, according to sources.

The grisly find was made when a 65-year-old man was cleaning out the basement at 217-05 138th Ave. in Laurelton around 5:45 on Saturday, police said.

The decomposed remains were found in a plastic bag under boards of plywood, according to sources.

The dead person’s cause of death was pending examination by the city medical examiner.

Legendre has seven prior arrests, the most recent for menacing on Nov. 19, 2019.