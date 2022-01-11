John Catsimatidis offers $10K to find Burger King cashier’s killer

Billionaire mogul John Catsimatidis is offering a $10,000 reward to help find the killer of 19-year-old-Burger King cashier Kristal Bayron-Nieves.

“I was emotionally distraught. This young woman lost her life over $100! I choked up,” Catsimatidis told The Post Tuesday night.

The businessman and radio talk show host is spreading the word, including in an ad running in Wednesday’s print edition of The Post.

The flyer and ad reads: “John Catsimatidis offers a $10,000 reward for the arrest & conviction of the killer of 19-year-old Burger King cashier Kristal Bayron Nieves.”

It shows the chilling surveillance video image of the masked killer pointing his gun at Bayron-Nieves.

The young woman was shot and killed by the cold-hearted thief at the Burger King on Lexington Avenue and 116th Street in Harlem early Sunday morning. She’d already given the bandit cash from the register when he shot her.

Bayron-Nieves had only been working at the Burger King for three weeks, according to her family, when she was killed. G.N.Miller/NYPost

Police said the suspect pistol-whipped a male customer and punched a female manager before taking aim at Bayron-Nieves, who had only been working at the restaurant for three weeks, according to her mom.

The teen was shot once in the torso and rushed to Metropolitan Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday decried the shooting and said he would “continue to staff up with the right team to deal with the gun violence in our city.”

A viewing and wake for Bayron-Nieves will take place at Manhattan Funeral Services, 300 East 104th Street, next Tuesday, January 18, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Her body will then be taken to Puerto Rico for burial.

John Catsimatidis said he was “distraught” over the incident. Helayne Seidman

Catsimatidis added that he was “choked up” over what happened. NYPD

Catsimatidis, who has long worked with the NYPD through the Police Foundation, urged tipsters to call the NYPD “Crime Stoppers” hotline with any any information (1-800 577-TIPS/8477).