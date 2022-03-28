Jogger sexually assaulted on path off West Street in Manhattan

A female jogger was sexually assaulted by a bicyclist on an exercise path off West Street in Lower Manhattan on Sunday morning, cops said.

The attack happened around 6 a.m. on the Hudson River Greenway at Pier 40 near West and Clarkson streets, police said.

The attacker pushed the woman down, choked her and sexually assaulted her before swiping her cell phone, cops said. He then fled on his bicycle in an unknown direction.

Police released surveillance video and photos Monday that show the man just before the attack.

A woman was sexually assaulted by a bicyclist on an exercise path in Manhattan on Sunday. DCPI The man also stole the woman’s phone and left in an unknown direction from the assault. DCPI

EMS took the woman to a hospital for pain and bruising.

The attacker is described as bearded, approximately 5’9”, 180 pounds and between 20 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

The surveillance video was taken from the area of West Street and Charles Lane before the incident.

Anyone with information on the identity of the attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at

WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.