Jogger, 43, raped by total stranger in NYC: cops

A jogger was raped by a stranger who also choked and robbed her in the West Village early Thursday, authorities said.

The 43-year-old woman was running just before 6 a.m. along Pier 45, near West and Christopher Streets, when a man grabbed her from behind and choked her until she lost consciousness, police said.

The sick creep then knocked her to the ground, took off her clothing and raped her, cops said.

He grabbed the woman’s wallet, debit card, cell phone and headphones before taking off, cops said.

The male suspect allegedly choked the woman on Pier 45, causing her to partially lose consciousness. AP

The shaken victim flagged down a fellow jogger who called 911, police said.

She was taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village with cuts and bruises, authorities said.

No arrests had been made by later in the morning.

The incident comes slightly more than a month after a 35-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and robbed at knifepoint while jogging at Fort Tryon Park in Inwood.

Kenneth Miller, 31, was arrested in connection that incident, police said.

Another jogger was sexually assaulted in late March on the Hudson River Greenway at Pier 40 near West and Clarkson streets, police said.

The alleged attacker — later identified as Carl Phanor, 28 — pushed the 39-year-old woman down, choked her and sexually assaulted her before swiping her cell phone, cops said.