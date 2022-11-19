JFK-bound passenger restrained after banging on cockpit door

A passenger aboard a plane from Poland to JFK Airport was restrained after he started banging on the cockpit door during the flight, officials said.

The disturbance happened aboard LOT Polish Airlines Flight 6, which departed from Warsaw and landed “without incident” at JFK airport around 8:30 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to the Post.

The man had to be subdued by crew members and other passengers after banging on the door, Port Authority officials told WABC.

A flight attendant was struck in the scuffle, officials said. Their condition is unknown.

Port Authority police met the plane at Gate 9 in Terminal 7 where the suspect was taken into custody.

He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, according to the Port Authority.

It’s unclear if he will face any charges.