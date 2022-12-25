JFK Airport JetBlue flight evacuated after laptop fire

A New York-bound JetBlue flight from Barbados was jolted by more than the drastic temperature drop Saturday evening — when the plane was forced to evacuate at JFK International Airport due to a “smoking laptop.”

The aircraft had just rolled into Terminal 5 when an airline worker noticed the overheated computer, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The 133 passengers were promptly evacuated from the plane — and some opted for the emergency chute, the Port Authority of New York told The Post.

Sixty-seven passengers escaped down the inflatable slide after several guests activated the emergency doors, a PANY spokesperson said. The remaining passengers exited through the jet bridge at Gate 29.

The flight crew called the fire in around 9 p.m., but extinguished the flames themselves.

Several people were treated for minor injuries at the airport following the mass evacuation of the plane. Gabriele Holtermann

A passenger seated in the front row of the plane said the captain “came flying out of the cabin” when the fire was discovered.

“He grabbed a fire extinguisher, and was doing like an O. J. Simpson over the seats and passengers. The guy was amazing, and put the fire out. It was a complete zoo,” Sean Weed told CBS.

Seven people were treated with minor injuries, but none were transported to area hospitals.

The spark may have been caused by the laptop’s lithium battery, the PANY said, though the specific details of the fire are still being investigated.