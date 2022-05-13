Jewish teen punched by ‘Free Palestine’ suspect

A Jewish teen was punched in the face by an attacker who demanded he say, “Free Palestine,” authorities said.

The 18-year-old victim, who was wearing traditional Jewish attire, had just left school and was walking on Avenue M near East 18th Street in Midwood just after 2 p.m. Tuesday when the assailant approached, cops said.

The suspect demanded the teen say, “Free Palestine” before punching him in the right eye, police said.

The attacker fled on foot, cops said.

The victim, who suffered pain in his eye, was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect.

Video released by cops late Thursday shows the suspect on East 17th Street near Elm Avenue about 20 minutes before the incident.