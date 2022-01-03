Jewish man wearing religious attire chased, struck in NYC

A Jewish man in religious attire was chased by two men and struck in the head in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said.

The 26-year-old fell while he was running away from his attackers around 10:30 p.m. near 51 Bartlett St. in Williamsburg, and one of them struck him in the back of the head with an unknown object, police said.

Doctors had to use eight staples to close the wound, cops said.

It wasn’t clear what led to the attack or whether any words were exchanged.

Police were investigating the incident as a possible hate crime because the man was wearing traditional religious garb in a largely Hasidic area, a police spokesman said.

There were no immediate arrests and the victim’s identity wasn’t released.

There were 517 hate crimes in the city in 2021, compared to 266 in 2020 — a nearly 95 percent increase.