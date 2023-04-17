Jewish group counters UFT in special education funding spat

The Orthodox Union is fighting back against the teachers’ union with a six-figure ad buy urging the City Council to approve offering religious and other private schools up to two-year, interest-free loans — over the objection of the powerful UFT.

The ads will post on Facebook and YouTube and micro-target other websites in the districts of most City Council members, including Speaker Adrienne Adams.

A bill introduced by Brooklyn Councilman Justin Brannan is aimed at helping yeshivas, other non-public schools and parents who complain about long delays in getting tuition reimbursement from the city’s Department of Education for providing special services.

“Finally, there is relief in sight for a problem that has plagued our education system for too many years. It is unacceptable that bureaucratic delays are hindering schools’ ability to serve students with disabilities,” said Sydney Altfield, Executive of Teach NYS, a project of the Orthodox Union.

“With this first round of ads, we are calling on Council Members to take action. Supporting this bill will be a major step in shattering the logjam and giving every student in New York the opportunity to thrive. Thank you, Councilmember Brannan for leading this fight, now let’s make it a reality this year.”

Federal law requires that the government cover the cost of private tuition in private schools or settings if public schools cannot meet needs of students with learning or physical disabilities, such as dyslexia or speech impediments.

The city and other school districts have been socked with lawsuits from parents accusing them of failing to provide mandated services for students with mental and physical deficits.





Gov. Hochul is proposing to lift the regional cap to open more charter schools in New York City. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

There are about 200,000 students with special needs in the city.

“Unfortunately, our public school system is leaving too many of them behind,” one of the ads says. “Under federal law, if the City isn’t able to offer a free and appropriate education, parents have the right to place their children in independent schools. But only 8% of students with learning disabilities are participating in the program.

“The current system is complex, time-consuming and costly. Bureaucratic delays are forcing many hardworking parents to simply give up.”

The ads say interest-free bridge loans outlined by Brannan’s bill will make sure special education students’ needs are being met and tuition is paid on time “at no additional cost to parents or taxpayers.”





Federal law mandates the government cover the cost of private tuition in private schools or settings if public schools cannot meet needs of students with learning or physical disabilities. Stephen Yang

“It will cut red tape and help working families. Now let’s make it a reality. Tell your Council Member and Mayor Adams to support this bill. It’s time to give all children with special needs the education they deserve,” the narrator says.

The United Federation of Teachers — which is fighting Gov. Hochul’s proposal to lift the regional cap to open more charter schools in New York City — recently came out against the loan bill, surprising supporters and jeopardizing its chances of passage in the union-friendly Council.

“On its face, the bill is unnecessary and irrational. Rather than fix the systems by which DOE pays its vendors, the bill carves out a particular group of vendors, and requires DOE to pay them with one hand then collect the same money back as a loan repayment with the other,” the UFT said in an opposition memo.

“DOE should fix its processes rather than add yet another program to its administrative pile.”

A mayoral spokesperson said DOE and City Hall are reviewing the bill.