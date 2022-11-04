Jewish group backs Lee Zeldin over ‘failed’ Gov. Kathy Hochul

An influential Orthodox Jewish business group with a history of backing powerful New York Democrats is crossing party lines to endorse Rep. Lee Zeldin over Gov. Kathy Hochul in the race for governor.

Saying Hochul “failed” to make key changes to New York’s controversial bail laws and reduce crime, Duvi Honig, CEO of the Wall Street-based Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, told The Post that New York needs a governor that exhibits an “unwavering stand on violent crime” — and Zeldin is the man for the job.

“Violent criminals endanger local businesses and institutions, jeopardize the lives and livelihoods of law-abiding individuals, and harm state and local economies and the sense of security all residents of New York need and deserve,” said Honig in his endorsement letter.

“Gov. Kathy Hochul has not risen to meet the urgency of the moment,” he wrote.

Honig also said he was disturbed by Hochul’s refusal to call Albany lawmakers into a special session to address bail reform fixes this summer — dubbing it a diss to Mayor Eric Adams.

Duvi Honig said gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is “unwavering stand on violent crime.” Matthew McDermott

“Ms. Hochul essentially gave him the cold shoulder. Gov. Hochul has failed to exhibit any interest or desire to rectify the wrongs being committed daily against peaceful residents and businesses of the Empire State.”

It’s the Long Island congressman’s latest endorsement from a Hasidic group, as earlier this week he received backing from several Brooklyn-based, Orthodox organizations.

Hochul has been trying to clinch support in these key neighborhoods as well, but has come under fire from the Orthodox Jewish communities after state education officials released new oversight rules governing yeshivas and other private schools.

Honig’s group also endorsed Adams’ mayoral bid last year and previously backed other Democrats including state Attorney General Letitia James and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

He recently called out President Biden for failing to include his group in the White House’s anti-hate summit held in Washington, DC in September.

Honig tried to RSVP to the event after the Rev. Al Sharpton requested the gathering in the wake of the horrific Buffalo massacre that killed 10 black shoppers in May.

It’s important to have Orthodox Jewish representation recognized by the White House, Honig said, given that nearly one third of antisemitic incidents recorded in 2021 – around 800 out of 2,700 – happened in New Jersey or New York.

Zeldin is now backed by the OJC, an influential Jewish business group.

Honig told The Post he also joined an emergency call organized by Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell at noon Friday following reports that the FBI is looking into threats against Jewish synagogues in New Jersey.

“Safety is of the utmost concern to the Orthodox Jewish community in New York. Recent years — particularly those following the instatement of New York’s bail reform laws – have seen a disturbing rise in anti-Semitic attacks, many of them violent, that have largely gone unpunished and unaddressed,” said Honig.

“The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce appreciates and values the friendship and working relationship it has with Governor Hochul and her administration, but as violent crime continues unabated, we are unable to support her candidacy for a full term as governor.”