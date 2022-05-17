Jersey Shore sand collapse kills teen, traps sister

An 18-year-old from Maine was killed and his teenage sister was trapped when sand collapsed on them at the Jersey Shore on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The tragedy struck as Levy Caverley was digging a hole with his 17-year-old sister at Toms River’s Ocean Beach 3, a private beach near Chadwick Beach, Toms River police said.

The hole, which officials said was deeply dug with Frisbees, collapsed on the pair just after 4 p.m., according to the Asbury Park Press.

Caverley was crushed to death and it took first responders more than two-and-a-half hours to pull him out of the sand, the report said.

His sister was rescued and received medical attention at the scene, police said.