Jerry Nadler has no NYC district office in new district

He’s not moving on up to a deluxe office on the East Side — or anywhere else.

Rep. Jerry Nadler has not yet opened an office in his newly redrawn 12th Congressional district — more than four months after besting rival Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a bruising August primary.

The only publicly listed office in the Big Apple on Nadler’s campaign website is 201 Varick St. in Greenwich Village. The grand Art Deco building, a landmark, was once Nadler territory when he represented the 10th district, but is now represented by his colleague Rep. Dan Goldman.

Nadler’s new district covers Midtown, the Upper East Side and the Upper West Side and cuts off around Union Square — well north of his Varick Street office. A map on Nadler’s congressional website shows a pin where his office is — well outside the contours of his current district.

“Jerry hasn’t represented his district fully for 15 or 20 years. He’s just basically riding it out until he passes away,” said Mike Zumbluskas, his GOP challenger in the 2022 election. “He’s been there too long, he’s too arrogant, and that’s why he’s not moving his office into the new district.”

Nadler’s no-show raises significant questions about how the longtime liberal will be able to provide services to the people he represents.

The pin on this map shows Nadler’s office — outside the range of his congressional district.

“Constituent services is one of the most important roles a Congressmember has and NY-12 residents deserve an accessible office within our district,” said a person close to former Rep. Maloney. “It’s discouraging that four months after the primary Congressman Nadler still isn’t offering constituent services within NY-12.”

It’s unclear too if Nadler is providing any services at the Varick Street office.

Multiple calls to the office went unanswered and visits to his sixth-floor location are by appointment only, a building security guard said when The Post dropped by.

Rep. Jerry Nadler’s historic Varick Street office. Helayne Seidman

It’s unclear if Nadler is providing any services at the Varick Street office. Helayne Seidman

On his website Nadler offers the public an opportunity to email him, but the service is only open to those who can provide a zip code from the old district, not the new one: “If you are not a resident of the 10th Congressional District, you will be referred to a site that will direct you to where you can find and contact your Representative,” the website reads.

A rep for Nadler did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Post.